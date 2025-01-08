Georgia Finds use in Miami transfer and Lands Commitment from Jaden Harris
Questionable? Yes, but the system could be better for the starting defensive back for the Miami Hurricanes this season as Jaden Harris committed to the Georgia Bulldogs after entering the transfer portal.
For Hurricanes fans and watchers, he was one of the main issues last season when it came to making a play in the secondary and knowing when to and when not to tackle players.
He is still young so there is time for him to grow, and the coaches in Athens believe he has the talent to make it happen. UGA is also losing the majority of its depth on the roster
The Georgia Bulldogs have watched their two starting safeties from 2024, Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson play their final snaps as Starks has already declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, and Jackson is more than likely out of eligibility and warranting an NFL Draft Selection.
Stats will say that the sophomore was one of the most productive players in the secondary last season, with 26 tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections. The SEC will help him work on his tackling and the basic fundamentals as they are the NFL pipeline for defensive backs.