It's Just "Another Football Game" for Carson Beck
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 10 Miami knows the magnitude of the opening game of the season against No.6 Notre Dame. However, there are some players that still understand that it is just a game of football, starting with quarterback Carson Beck.
For Beck, this is just another game in his storied career of facing some of the best teams in the country as a starter for the Georgia Bulldogs. Now with the Hurricanes, Beck doesn't feel any different heading into this same game against the Fighting Irish.
"It's not different honestly," Beck said of the magnitude of the game. "I've played in a lot of football games as well as a lot of my other teammates. We've played in a lot of big games. Me personally, obviously speaking on my experiences, I've walked in on the road against the number one team in the country."
Beck continued.
"I've gone on the road against top-10 teams multiple times in my career and it's just another football game," Beck said. It's another opportunity to go compete, another opportunity to go have fun and enjoy playing with my brothers, playing with my teammates and ultimately getting to finally show what we're capable of. That's what I'm really excited for--finally having the chance and opportunity to play with these guys that we've been working so hard this off season for these opportunities and this is what we do it for."
Beck was also giddy about the chance to play for the Hurricanes this season. Really, he is just excited to be back on a football field again and playing in meaningful games.
"I'm super excited and it's been so long since I've had the opportunity to go out on a football field and play the game I love," Beck said. "And now for it to be here at the 'U' with these guys that obviously I've become really close with over the past eight months, it's an opportunity--you don't get many of them. I mean guaranteed we have 12 of these opportunities and you work the rest of the year for those 12 opportunities.
"So you never take them for granted no matter who the opponent is and whether it's home or away. Luckily we're starting it out at home, which is going to be dope to be able to go out there and play in front of all those fans in Hard Rock and get to experience that. So I'm really looking forward to it."
