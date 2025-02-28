Jalen Rivers 2025 NFL Combine Results and Draft Profile
Rivers is 6-foot-5, 331 pounds, and you can't teach that. Because of that reason alone, he will be NFL-bound and could end up being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft earlier than many are projecting. His versatility makes him an interesting prospect because many teams value an offensive anchor that they can use both inside and outside if needed. Scheme fit will play a major part in who drafts him and how successful he is on the next level. However, he is a massive man who you can stick at both guard and tackle who can just eat up even the biggest of defenders. The value in that is a huge deal in the NFL. We'd project him as an instant key backup role player who can fill in when needed on the line with the potential to develop into a solid starter. If he does become a starter, he has more upside as a guard than a tackle in the pros.
Jalen Rivers NFL Combine Profile
Position: Offensive Lineman
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Versatile Offensive Lineman
Age: 22
DOB: 9/12/2003
Height: 6'5
Weight: 331 lbs
40-Time: 5.50
Position Ranking: 20+
Round Projected: Day 3
Jalen Rivers NFL Draft Strengths
- A mountain of a man
- Ideal length and size
- Can eat up defenders
- Excellent against the bullrush
- Excels against large block-eating defenders
- Versatile lineman who can play both at tackle and at guard
- High-end play strength
- Above average timing
- Natural anchor
- Dangerous at the point of attack
- Can stop defenders in their tracks
- Locks out on defenders well
Jalen Rivers NFL Draft Weaknesses
- Needs to improve his footwork
- Doesn't always maintain the pocket well
- Stiff hips
- Not a fluid athlete
- Lacks the quickness to deal with certain defensive counters and stunts
- Could improve as a run blocker
- Has dealt with injury issues and durability could be a concern
Miami Hurricanes at 2025 NFL Combine
Cam Ward and Other Miami Hurricanes set to Takeover the NFL Combine
Cam Ward NFL Combine and Draft Profile
Ten Miami Players, Including Cam Ward Head to 2025 NFL Combine
Damien Martinez NFL Combine and Draft Profile
Elijah Arroyo 2025 NFL Combine and Draft Profile