Latest Mock Draft has Miami's Cam Ward Going A Bit Further Than He Would Like

Cam Ward is back in another mock draft but this one has hi going outside of the top five, something the quarterback doesn't believe should happen.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (left) attempts to make a tackle during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
This latest mock draft won't make Miami's Cam Ward to happy about his placement in the top 10.

Cam Ward has been vocal about where he views himself and where he believes he should go in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

"OK, you're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward said Monday night before receiving the Davey O'Brien Award. "If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."

Some might disagree with the talented quarterback. Pro Football Focus released their mock draft and has Ward going seventh to the New York Jets.

The Jets are looking for a new quarterback now that they no longer have future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in their plans. Ward throwing to Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson would be great to start his career but behind that offensive line would be very questionable.

Ward still has time to improve his draft stocks as most believe he will be the first quarterback taken off the board as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 class.

