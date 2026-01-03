Titans vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Bet on Cam Ward)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to lock up the AFC South title with a win in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have won just three games this year, which means the Jaguars are double-digit favorites in this game.
If you don't feel like betting on the spread in a lopsided affair, maybe attacking the prop market is the better option. Let's take a look at my three props for this AFC South battle.
Titans vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets
- Cam Ward OVER 191.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 246.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Elic Ayomanor Anytime Touchdown (+500)
Cam Ward OVER 191.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Cam Ward to go over his passing yards total as my No. 8 prop bet for Week 18:
The Titans' season may be over, but Cam Ward has quietly hit his stride in recent weeks. He has thrown for 228+ yards in two straight games. The Titans' offense has a whole has started to figure things out in the final stretch of the season. Ward is going to want to enter his first offseason with some momentum, so let's bet on him to reach at least 192 yards on Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 246.5 Passing Yards (-114)
If Trevor Lawrence plays the full game, there's a chance he goes over this total, but I'm not convinced Liam Coen will play all four quarters. If the Jaguars get up to a significant lead, which, based on the 12.5-point spread, is certainly possible, then Jacksonville may rest its star quarterback to ensure he remains healthy and fresh for the first round of the NFL Playoffs. If they do rest Lawrence, there's a great chance this under bet is going to cash.
Elic Ayomanor Anytime Touchdown (+500)
Elic Ayomanor has been fantastic the past two weeks. He has seen a combined 11 targets, hauling in seven of them, for 95 yards and a touchdown. He and Cam Ward have found some sort of rhythm, which makes him a great bet at 5-1 to find the end zone again on Sunday.
