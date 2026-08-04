The Hurricanes Just Locked Down a Familiar Face

Much to the delight of many Miami Hurricane fans, it was announced on Monday that the Miami Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal have agreed to a contract extension.

When Cristobal signed in 2022, he had inked a long-term deal that would keep him with the program until 2031. However, following last year's run to the national title game, suitors undoubtedly came calling, as they do every year, and Cristobal's price went up as a result.

Although the university itself hasn't responded for comment or made an announcement, it was reported by Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports that, as part of the new package, Cristobal is set to make a sizable donation to UM athletics, too.

According to the most available information, his old contract paid him around $8 million per year to stay at The U. If an extension was signed on Monday afternoon, that yearly figure is more than likely now eclipsing the $10M per year mark, making Cristobal one of the highest-paid figures in college football.

Cristobal, a Miami alum, knows as well as anyone else that this year means a great deal to his team and Hurricane fans. After regaining the national spotlight and getting to fight for the national championship, the Hurricanes were picked as the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC this year and get their second crack at a championship in as many years.

What it Means for Miami

An extension for Cristobal was always in the works. There was likely never a scenario where, if he brought the program back to its former glory, he didn't get an extension until that aforementioned original 2031 date.

If the reports are true, then Miami has just locked down its skipper for what is, on paper at least, the next decade. Cristobal bleeds Miami Green and Orange as it is, so it makes complete sense as to why a long-term contract was always in the cards for him.

In an era in which very few coaches seem to understand both A) the landscape and culture of their current school and B) the ever-changing world of NIL spending in college athletics, Miami seems to have locked down their best aviailable option at doing both.

Now, the question is whether the rest of the coaching staff will be able to stay together. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was reportedly approached by multiple suitors this offseason, and if the offense in 2026 is as pass-happy and effective as some predict it will be, then OC Shannon Dawson could be due up for a promotion, too.

With Cristobal signed, those are the next two biggest names to watch in the building, and this season will heavily factor into how they move going forward.