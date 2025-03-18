Mel Kiper Moves Cam Ward Again In Latest Mock Draft
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback continues to move around in the media's mock draft but after the latest move, It seems that he is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in ESPN's Mel Kiper draft.
Kiper has consistently liked Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward but he still has the Heisman Finalist as the No. 1 overall pick.
"We're still not 100 percent sure what the Titans will do," Kiper wrote. "They could try to trade this pick to a QB-needy team such as the Giants. Tennessee could opt for one of the top two prospects in the class in Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Both players would fill holes on the roster. But it sure seems the stars are starting to align for Tennessee to draft its next franchise QB."
Kiper continued.
"Will Levis is still under contract, but he ranked last in the NFL in QBR last season at 27.8. And the Titans' only QB-related move in free agency was replacing Mason Rudolph with Brandon Allen. Ward's ability to improvise under center, throw lasers to his receivers, and pick up the occasional first down with his legs would be welcome in Nashville. He led the FBS in touchdown passes in 2024 with 39."
It's clear that the Titans are making a push to draft a generational talent and Ward has grown into that mold. He has comparisons to Ben Roethlisberger and Steve McNair who each were special and franchise leaders for their teams.
More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land
Cam Ward to Titans at No. 1? Insiders Say It’s a Done Deal
Elijah Arroyo Highlights the Leadership of Cam Ward Ahead of the NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Impressed' with Cam Ward
Miami's Cam Ward Compared to Future Hall of Fame Quarterback
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.