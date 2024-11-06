Miami Freshman Takes Advantage Of New Opportunity And Shines
The secondary of the Miami Hurricanes is on its last legs. Damari Brown has been out since the opening game of the season. Jadias Richard just went down with a season-ending injury in the Hurricane's previous victory against Duke. However, that is the beauty of what head coach Mario Cristobal brings into a program--his ability to recruit.
OJ Frederique Jr. has been front and center of the new talent coming from the system that Cristobal has been producing. He has gotten his chance time and time again, and he's proven to be a welcomed commodity to the depleted secondary.
He grabbed his first career interception as a Hurricane and was heavily targeted throughout the game and held his on. Week after week he is improving and he has started to notice it as well.
"I think I definitely made a jump," Frederique said. "Me being prepared I think I made a great jump. Watching film every day, getting the great work from our receivers, it was just time to come and I just see it week by week as I am improving."
Frederique has been getting meaningful snaps as soon as the first game of the season. That is how must trust the team has in its talent and the development of their players. They can throw anyone out there and watch the improvement week after week as they become keys to a struggling defense.
On a positive note, the Hurricanes are looking to get Brown back in the next few weeks as they have a clear shot at the ACC Championship and the possible matchup between former offensive coordinator Rhett Rhule and the SMU Mustangs.
How To Watch: No. 5 Miami at Georgia Tech, Week 11 College Football TV Schedule