Miami Hurricane Players Weigh in on New QB Carson Beck
Quarterback Carson Beck has transferred to the Miami Hurricanes this season through the transfer portal from the Georgia Bulldogs and brings a championship pedigree. His 2024 season ended with an injury that continues to keep him from throwing at spring practice, however, that doesn't mean he hasn't had an impact on the team already. His coaches and teammates had plenty to say about their new starting quarterback after the first week of spring practice. Here is what some of his teammates had to say about him.
Center James Brockermeyer on getting to know Beck since both transferred to Miami this offseason:
“I’ve gotten to know him pretty well. He had us over to his house for the Super Bowl, which was really cool. He took the time, got us food and it was awesome. Anytime a quarterback does something like that for us, we’re very appreciative of him. And we’re excited for the future with him.”
Tight End Elijah Lofton on Beck's leadership skills:
“He’s definitely a leader. Even though he’s not practicing right now, he still talks to me about routes and the game. He’s still watching everything and tell me what he sees. He tells me how if he was in what he would want me to do.”
Offensive Lineman Ryan Rodriguez on how Beck has been treated by the media and outside noise:
“Last year, I feel like he got a lot of hate. There was just so much media on him, so much hate, and it’s not warranted, but whatever, that’s besides the point. He’s gonna do great. He’s just waiting on his time. He’s healing up.”
Running back Mark Fletcher, comparing Beck to former starting QB Cam Ward:
“They’re both alphas. They’re both alphas for sure. ... They know what they can do. They know that they’re a factor, and they can just sling it.”
Recommended Articles
Hurricanes in the NFL: Mike Jackson Signs Two-Year, $14.5 Million Deal With the Carolina Panthers
Paul Finebaum Has a Bold Prediction for Carson Beck and the 2025 Miami Hurricanes
NFL Draft Trade Watch: Three Team That Could Move Up for Miami QB Cam Ward