'We're All Dangerous': Miami's DBs Embracing Unity, New Defensive Scheme

Photo: James (No. 0) and Avante (No. 15) Williams; Credit: Collier Logan

A theme throughout head coach Mario Cristobal's first fall camp with Miami has been unity. Offensive lineman Jakai Clark spoke previously about how united the offensive line is and how the unit grew together in the summer.

That same sentiment has been shared by the secondary.

"Whoever I'm on the field with, we're all dangerous cause we all got a mindset that we dominate each play at a time, one play at a time, and be great, together." sophomore safety James Williams said.

Coached by an entirely different staff from a season ago, Miami's defenders have had to adjust to the scheme that their new coaches want them to play.

This defensive system commands positional versatility, especially within the defensive backs. Players in the secondary have rotated to different spots on the field throughout fall practice.

Veteran defensive back Al Blades Jr., for example, has played mostly at safety, but also at STAR, which is a linebacker–safety hybrid position. Blades played mostly cornerback in his first few seasons with the Hurricanes.

Both Blades, James and sophomore safety Avantae Williams have assumed leadership roles in helping the rest of their position group understand the new defense.

"We work hard every day. The other safeties, we help them learn the scheme," Avantae said.

Avantae especially has taken a liking towards the Hurricanes' defensive scheme.

"The schemes. I’ve learned so much football," the DeLand, Fla. native said of what excites him most about Miami's defense. "This is the most ball I’ve learned in my life.”

Led by an electrifying and unified safety room, shouldered by both Williams' as well as fellow sophomore Kamren Kinchens, the Hurricanes will look to improve upon a passing defense that ranked 102nd in the nation in yards allowed per game in what is expected to be a very pass-heavy ACC.

