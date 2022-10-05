Nelson a 'Game-Time Decision', Miami Hurricanes Injury News versus North Carolina Tar Heels

The Miami Hurricanes will be mostly healthy heading into an important Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener against North Carolina.

Running backs Henry Parrish Jr. and Jaylan Knighton both existed the Miami Hurricane's game against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders with injuries. The duo practiced on Wednesday, a good sign.

Both players are integral parts of Miami's rushing and passing offense. Parrish, especially, has gotten off a to strong start this season. The Ole Miss transfer has rushed the ball 67 times for 359 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, as well as contributing as a pass-catcher with six receptions for 47 yards and an additional touchdown.

Knighton, who made his season debut in Week 2 against Southern Miss, has added speed and elusiveness to Miami's offense. His best performance came in Week 3 against Texas A&M when he carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards.

The Hurricanes' secondary will also be healthier, which is vital as North Carolina enters this Week 6 matchup with one of the most dangerous passing offenses in the country.

Defensive backs Tyrique Stevenson and Daryl Porter Jr., who have been battling injuries of their own, will both play against the Tar Heels.

There is some uncertainty on Miami's offensive line, as offensive tackle Zion Nelson, who suffered a setback in his recovery from a cleanup procedure he had on his knee before fall camp, will be a "game-time decision," according to Cristobal. Nelson was a late scratch against the Blue Raiders.

