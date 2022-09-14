Three Key Hurricanes at 'Full Speed' Heading Into Texas A&M Game

While the Miami Hurricanes have dealt with minor injuries to impact players throughout the first couple of weeks of the season, the team is expected to be at full strength heading into a pivotal matchup against No. 24 Texas A&M.

Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, who did not play in Miami's 30-7 victory over Southern Miss in Week 2 due to an injury he suffered in practice, is expected to play against the Aggies, according to UM head coach Mario Cristobal.

"[Mesidor] looks good, looked good today so we expect a full-speed player on Saturday," Cristobal said to reporters during Wednesday's media availability.

Running back Jaylan Knighton and offensive lineman Zion Nelson have also made strides to becoming the players they were before they were forced to miss time.

"Full-speed. 100%. They took 100% of the reps so we feel good about those guys as well," Cristobal said about Nelson and Knighton.

The duo played in a limited capacity against the Golden Eagles. Neither player started for Miami, and Knighton only received six carries in the 23-point victory. Veteran offensive lineman John Campbell Jr. has started in Nelson's place at left tackle, while Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish Jr. and sophomore Thaddius Franklin Jr. have taken on a bulk of the Hurricanes' rushing attempts through the first two weeks of the season.

A fully-recovered Nelson would be huge for the 'Canes against a talented and physical Texas A&M defensive line. The fourth-year junior started 32 of the 35 games he played in his first three seasons.

