Miami Hurricanes Post-Week 2 Injury Update, News on Akheem Mesidor

When the Miami Hurricanes took to the field at Hard Rock Stadium to warm up for their Week 2 matchup against Southern Miss, there was a player who surprisingly was watching from the sidelines.

Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, who had a sack and a pass deflection in Miami's season opener, was not wearing pads and was absent from his team's warmups, meaning that he would be unavailable for the game.

The reason for this unavailability was minor, according to Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, who detailed the longevity of what Mesidor is dealing with.

"He got nicked up midweek in practice, but we thought we would get to gameday and have another full-speed player, but he wasn’t there yet. Hopefully, by tomorrow or Monday or Tuesday, he will be," Cristobal told reporters after Miami's 31-7 win against Southern Miss.

Running back Jaylan Knighton and offensive lineman Zion Nelson make their anticipated season debuts. Both players were absent from Miami's lineup last week, and the duo received limited snaps against the Golden Eagles.

Knighton, a game-time decision, rushed for 19 yards on six carries.

He entered the game in relief of sophomores Henry Parrish Jr. and Thaddius Franklin Jr. The duo ran for 152 yards on their 34 combined attempts.

Defensive lineman Leonard Taylor, who was knocked out of last week's game with a stinger, was productive in his return to Miami's lineup. The Miami native had a sack and a tackle for loss against Southern Miss.

