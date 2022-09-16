Miami vs. Texas A&M: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 3

Saturday's contest between Miami and Texas A&M will feature two of the most talented teams in all of college football.

The stakes are high for both squads. The Hurricanes are in need of a program-altering win to give head coach Mario Cristobal the momentum he needs in his first season with Miami, while the Aggies are in desperation mode after a stunning Week 2 loss against Appalachian State.

Here are four matchups to watch out for in this highly anticipated primetime matchup.

Miami's pass-rush vs. Max Johnson

Texas A&M has named Johnson, an LSU transfer, its starting quarterback for its game against Miami, according to a report by The Battalion.

The junior lefty has a strong arm and excels at making confident and quick reads, but he does struggle when the pocket collapses and gets frazzled against pass-rushers rather easily.

UM's pass-rush, which was able to generate pressure in the second half of its game against Southern Miss, will have to keep that up against a much more talented Texas A&M offensive line on Saturday.

Miami's linebackers vs. Devon Achane

Achane will be the most explosive athlete Miami's defense has seen this season, and the running back will challenge the Hurricanes' group of linebackers.

The third-year Aggie rushed for 7.0 yards per carry last season and is a home-run threat anytime he is in the open field. Achane has gotten off to a slow start through Texas A&M's first two games, rushing for only 108 yards on 28 attempts, but he did return a kick-off for a touchdown against Appalachian State.

Tyrique Stevenson vs. Ainias Smith/Evan Stewart

Miami's top cornerback will likely be slotted up against either Smith or Stewart, Texas A&M's two most productive receivers.

Both Smith and Stewart are not the most physically imposing wideouts, but they both are very fluid route-runners who can rack up yards after the catch once they receive the ball.

Stevenson, who has been playing a lot of press man coverage this season, will have his hands full trying to slow down either explosive receiver.

Miami's offensive line vs. Texas A&M's defensive line

While young, the Aggies have one of the most talented defensive lines in the country. This premier position group is filled with impactful depth on both the interior and the edge.

This will be the biggest test yet for the Hurricanes' offensive line. The unit saw some criticism for its performance last week against the Golden Eagles, allowing four sacks, albeit not all four were the offensive line's fault.

The group will need an elite performance against the Aggies to set the tone in the run game and allow star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke an ample amount of time to deliver his throws and go through his progressions.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.