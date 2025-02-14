Miami Lands Florida DB Coach Will Harris In Shocking Move
The Miami Hurricanes send a shock to the system and hire Florida Gators DB Coach Will Harris to lock in the defensive group of the Hurricanes per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Harris was key in many of the top recruits from Florida heading to Gainesville and now Mario Cristobal lands a top coach he has been seeking for some time.
He has been in pursuit of Harris since he was head coach at Oregon. The 36-year-old Harris, who will guide the secondary room for the Canes, is considered one of the best young defensive backs coaches in America.
Harris joined the Gators for the 2024 season after serving as the assistant DB coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. Now with the Hurricanes, he will be one of the top recruiters in the country and key in bringing in more talent from South Florida.
Harris will join CB coach Zac Etheridge as the coach tasked with turning around Miami's defensive secondary which was ridiculed all season.
