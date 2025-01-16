Miami Legend, Darin Smith, Inducted To The College Football Hall of Fame; First Alert: January 16th, 2024
The College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 was announced on Wednesday afternoon, and a Canes legend made the list of 18 players.
Linebacker, Darin Smith, member of the 1989 and 1991 Miami national championship teams, was enshrined into the prestigious fraternity. He is the 11th player and 18th member from the program to be inducted.
One of the standouts from the golden era of Miami football, Smith was a back-to-back All-American in 1991 and 1992, and was one of three members of the infamous "Bemuta Triangle" linebacker core. He was one of the integral players on Dennis Erickson's teams that put together a 29 game win-streak from 1990-to-1993.
He compiled 401 career tackles, including ten sacks, in his four seasons with the Canes, and was also awarded co-defensive player of the year in the Big East in 1991.
In the NFL, Smith was drafted in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys, where he won two Super Bowls in 1994 and 1996. He is the only known player to have two national championship and two Super Bowl rings in his career.
Smith spent 14 years in the NFL across stops with Dallas, Philadelphia, Seattle and New Orleans before retiring in 2004. More than two decades after his enshrinement, he joins elite company representing the Canes in the College Football Hall of Fame.
