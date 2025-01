Miami Legend, Darin Smith, Inducted To The College Football Hall of Fame; First Alert: January 16th, 2024

Thank you @worldsportsalum โ€œTribute to the King of Hits ๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿˆ@meriweather31 Happy Birthday to a Legend #BrandonMeriweather Itโ€™s hard to capture a whole life in one video, but we took a shot. ๐ŸŽ‚ Book me for appearances, partnerships text 407-782-4978 https://t.co/rVjhxA69I2 pic.twitter.com/uPgJc8I1x6