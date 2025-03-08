Miami Listed In Final Four Schools of No. 1 Offensive Lineman Lamar Brown
The Miami Hurricanes are close to getting anyone No. 1 lineman in it's ranks.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, No. 1 IOL Lamar Brown is down to four schools — LSU, Miami, Florida State, and Texas A&M.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have five commits now and jump to the No. 13 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They move up to No. 12 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
