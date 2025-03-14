Miami Locks in a Visit With Promising 2026 Cornerback Jordan Thomas
More talented players are starting to see the upside in going to a historic program like the Miami Hurricanes as more schedule their visits to South Florida.
The Hurricanes have locked in a visit this spring with four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas along with five other schools according to On3's Chad Simmons.
The No. 2 player in New Jersey does not have a crystal ball prediction yet but after a few visits, he could have some decisions in his mind made up. He also has Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, USC, and Ohio State scheduled for official visits.
The Hurricanes already have five commits but have dropped to the No. 23 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They also drop one spot to No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
