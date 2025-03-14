NFL Insider Expects Cam Ward to be the No. 1 Overall Pick Regardless of Team
The Miami Hurricanes star quarterback might be a lock for the No. 1 pick in this years draft class.
If you ask ESPN's top NFL insider Adam Schefter he already expects that Cam Ward will be the first person taken in the draft and that there is no way that Ward slips past three in this class.
"Zero chance that Cam Ward is going to make it to the [New York] Giants at three," Schefter said on ESPN Radio. "I expect that Cam Ward will be the No. 1 pick in the draft whether that is Tennessee, Cleveland, or the New York Giants making that pick."
Schefter also highlighted that during his rounds at the combine and talking to people before and after everyone expects Ward to be the guy taken first regardless of who picks him.
"From my perspective, I'm talking to more and more people before the combine, at the combine, and after the combine, the conversations that I have had convinced me that Cam Ward will be the No. 1 pick and certainly the first quarterback off the board," Schefter said.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.