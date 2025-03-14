All Hurricanes

NFL Insider Expects Cam Ward to be the No. 1 Overall Pick Regardless of Team

ESPN's top NFL Insider Adam Schefter has a feeling that he knows where Miami quarterback Cam Ward is going in the draft regardless of what team will try and get him.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a passing option against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a passing option against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes star quarterback might be a lock for the No. 1 pick in this years draft class.

If you ask ESPN's top NFL insider Adam Schefter he already expects that Cam Ward will be the first person taken in the draft and that there is no way that Ward slips past three in this class.

"Zero chance that Cam Ward is going to make it to the [New York] Giants at three," Schefter said on ESPN Radio. "I expect that Cam Ward will be the No. 1 pick in the draft whether that is Tennessee, Cleveland, or the New York Giants making that pick."

Schefter also highlighted that during his rounds at the combine and talking to people before and after everyone expects Ward to be the guy taken first regardless of who picks him.

"From my perspective, I'm talking to more and more people before the combine, at the combine, and after the combine, the conversations that I have had convinced me that Cam Ward will be the No. 1 pick and certainly the first quarterback off the board," Schefter said.

More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:

CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land

Cam Ward to Titans at No. 1? Insiders Say It’s a Done Deal

Elijah Arroyo Highlights the Leadership of Cam Ward Ahead of the NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Impressed' with Cam Ward

Miami's Cam Ward Compared to Future Hall of Fame Quarterback

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football