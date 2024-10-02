Andres Borregales Is One Of The Best Kicker In The Nation And His Range is Still Expanding
Need a 50-yard field goal to put some points on the board? Miami Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales rolls out of bed ready to drill it and with more leg to spare.
The Hurricanes (5-0) have not needed the monster leg of Borregales outside of extra points and kickoffs because of the dynamic offense scoring nearly 40 points a game. They did need him against Virginia Tech (2-3) where he calmly walked up and sneaked a career-long 56-yard field goal through the net that would have been good for 60.
"I mean honestly, I was already there ready," Borregales said. "At first we thought there was a little more time on the clock. Funny enough, I had pee and was more focused on that. But as soon as I got out on the field, I trusted my training, trusted the guy in front of me, trusted the operation, and banged it through."
The senior is six for seven on-field goals this season, the only miss being a chipshot at Florida in the opening game of the season.
He is a contender for the Lou Groza Award, the award to the best kicker in the country, and his Hurricanes resume contends with his brother, Jose, who is an all-time great Hurricanes kicker in his own right.
Will his leg need to be used against the Golden Bears when the team travels to Berkeley for the next game? Only time will tell but the star kicker is ready to walk up and drill anything for the team.