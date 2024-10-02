Cal Head Coach Justin Wilcox Is Excited To Host The Hurricanes In Their ACC Home Opener
The California Golden Bears joined the ACC and have come with a newfound passion that hasn't been seen in nearly a decade for this team. No. 8 Miami is bringing the glitz and glam to Berkeley with College Gameday coming to town for the first time ever and the team is excited about the chance to upset one of the best teams in the nation.
Head coach Justin Wilcox knows what is coming at them because he has faced Heisman hopefully quarterback Cam Ward multiple times when he was a Washinton State Cougar. He also knows that Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal will be ready to take charge and lead this team to victory with his former Pac-12 experience.
"Obviously Coach Cristobal has done a heck of a job down there. They've got one of the most talented teams in college football," Wilcox said. "Cam Ward, who've we faced a couple of times, we know what his capabilities are and I think everybody's seeing it now. Just a very gifted player so I've got a lot of respect for their team."
Wilcox is also excited about what this game means for the school and program. As mentioned ESPN is bringing the entire red carpet for the Hurricanes (5-0) but Cal (3-1) could change that and make more people pay attention to what they are doing as the new kids on the block for the ACC.
"Well, I think it's great. It's great for the school, it's great for our program and fans. It's going to be a great crowd. Our Alumni and student body will be in full force and we want to take advantage of that the best way to do that is to have a great week of practice and not get distracted by social media and ticket requests.
Wilcox continued.
"It's important that the team, all of us stay in rhythm and have the best week of practice that we possibly can so we can go play our best football because that is what it's going to take."
The Golden Bears are expecting a sell-out and one of the best crowds in quite some time. This will be an exciting game for all to see, even if the east coast has to stay up a bit longer to withness the Canes take on Cal.
