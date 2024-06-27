Miami Ranked In The Top 10 On Offense On EA College Football 25
It has been over a decade since the release of NCAA Football 14 and now with the release date of July 19, 2024, for EA College Football 25, more and more details are starting to make their way to public knowledge.
Many Miami Hurricanes fans will be excited to grab the game and get a chance to see what the team will look like on paper before the season starts and already, the offensive is ranked in the top 10.
Sitting at No. 7 with an 89 overall offense, The Hurricanes are the highest ranked ACC Offense team in the game. Clemson sits at No. 10 with an 87 overall, NC State sits at No. 16 with an 87 overall, No. 20 is SMU with an 85 overall, No. 22 is Florida State (83 overall), and at No. 24 sits Virginia Tech (83 overall). The additions of Cameron Ward and Dameion Martinez with the returning production of Xavier Restrepo and Jacoby George does make the Canes one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Here is the top 25 and each teams overall:
1. Georgia - 94 OVR
2. Oregon - 94 OVR
3. Alabama - 91 OVR
4. Texas - 91 OVR
5. Ohio State - 89 OVR
6. LSU - 89 OVR
7. Miami - 89 OVR
8. Colorado- 89 OVR
9. Missouri - 89 OVR
10. Clemson - 87 OVR
11. Utah - 97 OVR
12. Penn State - 87 OVR
13. Ole Miss - 87 OVR
14. Kansas - 87 OVR
15. Arizona - 87 OVR
16. NC State - 87 OVR
17. Notre Dame - 85 OVR
18. Texas A&M -85 OVR
19. Memphis -85 OVR
20. SMU - 85 OVR
21. UCF 85 OVR
22. Florida State - 83 OVR
23. Oklahoma - 83 OVR
24. Virginia Tech - 83 OVR
25. USC - 83 OVR