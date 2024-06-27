All Hurricanes

Miami Ranked In The Top 10 On Offense On EA College Football 25

For gamers and sports fans, the rankings for the offenses in EA College Football 25 have been released.

Justice Sandle

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) leaps over Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Mason Reiger (95) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
It has been over a decade since the release of NCAA Football 14 and now with the release date of July 19, 2024, for EA College Football 25, more and more details are starting to make their way to public knowledge.

Many Miami Hurricanes fans will be excited to grab the game and get a chance to see what the team will look like on paper before the season starts and already, the offensive is ranked in the top 10.

Sitting at No. 7 with an 89 overall offense, The Hurricanes are the highest ranked ACC Offense team in the game. Clemson sits at No. 10 with an 87 overall, NC State sits at No. 16 with an 87 overall, No. 20 is SMU with an 85 overall, No. 22 is Florida State (83 overall), and at No. 24 sits Virginia Tech (83 overall). The additions of Cameron Ward and Dameion Martinez with the returning production of Xavier Restrepo and Jacoby George does make the Canes one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Here is the top 25 and each teams overall:

1. Georgia - 94 OVR

2. Oregon - 94 OVR

3. Alabama - 91 OVR

4. Texas - 91 OVR

5. Ohio State - 89 OVR

6. LSU - 89 OVR

7. Miami - 89 OVR

8. Colorado- 89 OVR

9. Missouri - 89 OVR

10. Clemson - 87 OVR

11. Utah - 97 OVR

12. Penn State - 87 OVR

13. Ole Miss - 87 OVR

14. Kansas - 87 OVR

15. Arizona - 87 OVR

16. NC State - 87 OVR

17. Notre Dame - 85 OVR

18. Texas A&M -85 OVR

19. Memphis -85 OVR

20. SMU - 85 OVR

21. UCF 85 OVR

22. Florida State - 83 OVR

23. Oklahoma - 83 OVR

24. Virginia Tech - 83 OVR

25. USC - 83 OVR

