The Freshmen Continue To Stand Out For The Miami Hurricanes
No. 10 Miami has been one of the best team in the country to start the season.
That can be thanks to an electric offensive with quarterback Cam Ward at the helm but something special on the defensive side of the ball is happening.
Freshmen tend not to play meaningful minutes against highly tough teams, but for the Miami Hurricanes, that has not been the case.
Going into the season the secondary was the biggest question mark for many fans and analysts. Two key players returning Daryl Porter Jr. and Jaden Harris would help balance the holdover from last season with new transfers from the portal. But the biggest surprise has been the freshman talent on display.
Zaquan Patterson has been one of those highly tougted freshman that understands what he can become at just an early age.
"its just like practice," defensive back Meesh Powell said. "He plays hard and makes plays. I wasn't suprised and no one of the staff was surprised on how me played because that's how he practices. That's what makes Zaquan so good is that he practices really hard."
He had the chance to see the field against Florida A&M and showed that he could become something in the future for the Canes. With two tackles and a pass deflection, he was a lockdown corner that the Hurricanes could mold into an elite player.
OJ Frederique Jr. has also been one of those players to perform at a high level and has caught the attention of the Hurricane fandom.
He has been getting quality starting minutes from the DB position. He might make a few mistakes as a young talent, but the raw potential for what he can do will be exciting to see as the season progresses.