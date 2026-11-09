Stock Up, Stock Down in Miami's Showdown at Notre Dame

The Miami Hurricanes have had this game circled ever since their last meeting with Notre Dame last year, as they traveled to South Bend and lost, 24-31.

The Hurricanes wore the throwback uniforms yet again, showcasing the white tops with green bottoms. Unfortunately for them, they didn’t get the win like the old Miami teams of the past.

A night full of drama and unexpected events, Saturday night added another chapter to the Miami-Notre Dame rivalry.

Here is the stock report after the Week 10 lost for the Hurricanes:

Stock up

Cooper Barkate

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior wide receiver stepped up in a big way for Miami.

Cooper Barkate was the top guy for Darian Mensah and this offense and had his best game yet as a Cane. He recorded 10 catches for 92 yards and two scores.

His route running was on full display, showcasing how he can get open and be a reliable target against one of the best secondary units in the country.

Many fans were skeptical after losing Malachi Toney for several games on if someone can step up for this offense. Saturday night proved that Barkate can be that guy for Miami.

Cooper Barkate was spectacular in his first game as the top receiver for the Canes:



🙌 10 Catches

🙌 92 Yards

🙌 2 TDs

🙌 48 YAC pic.twitter.com/E8YlvPXI6X — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) November 8, 2026

Elija Lofton

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) carries the ball defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) and safety Luke Talich (28) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talented tight end for the Hurricanes had his breakout game as Elija Lofton was sensational against the Fighting Irish.

He caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in South Bend.

Lofton showcased his tremendous playmaking ability as Notre Dame had no answer for him. He was getting good separation and putting Miami in great shape to mount a second-half comeback.

Moving forward, he can be another weapon that can be utilized a lot more in the absence of their best player.

Elija Lofton had his best game as a Cane against Notre Dame:



🟠 7 Catches

🟢 113 Yards

🟠 1 TD

🟢 16.1 Yards per Reception pic.twitter.com/Jds0e0V1yv — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) November 8, 2026

Justin Scott

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense struggled once again, but had a couple of guys step up in a big way with one of them being Justin Scott.

The interior defensive linemen six defensive stops (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense) on Saturday night, the most on the defense for Miami.

Scott's ability to stop the run is incredible and one of the main reasons why the Hurricanes have a top rushing defense in the country.

He has been receiving first-round buzz for this upcoming draft, and this tape will only help boost his case.

Justin Scott TFL pic.twitter.com/Fq2FZ8X3Gc — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 8, 2026

Ahmad Moten Sr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the interior of Miami's defensive line, another player that only further proved his case of being a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft was Ahmad Moten Sr.

It felt like Moten was near the ball on almost every play for Miami, constantly wrecking havoc and making it hard for Notre Dame's offense.

He recorded the most total pressures on the team on Saturday night and had a few nice plays against the run, too.

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The defensive line has been very underwhelming as of late, but the two interior guys have always showed up and played well in every game this season. Without them, Miami would be in a world of trouble.

Just watch Ahmad Moten Sr on this rep head up on the center.



Extremely explosive at 6’3”, 300 lbs. pic.twitter.com/nXNPrVzcAm — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 8, 2026

Stock down

Damon Wilson II

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Miami Hurricanes defensive line Damon Wilson II (10) during the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trending in the opposite direction is Miami's talented pass rusher, Damon Wilson.

Entering Saturday, he had not gotten a sack in three games, and that streak extended to four games after Notre Dame.

Wilson only recorded two pressures, and only played 29 total snaps.

CJ CARR EXTENDS THE PLAY TO FIND A WIDE OUT DOWN THE FIELD



CARR DOING HIS THING!! pic.twitter.com/KXY4dVB7nb — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) November 8, 2026

The Hurricanes were excited to land him in the transfer portal out of Missouri, but hasn't quite panned out how they thought he would.

They are going to need him to get back on track fast if they want to win meaningful games the next couple of months.

Marquise Lightfoot

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8) forces a fumble by North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being the Hurricanes' best and most consistent pass rusher all season long, Marquise Lightfoot had his first bad game of the season against Notre Dame.

Lightfoot leads the team in pressures and sacks, but didn't record one of either on Saturday night.

There is no need to panic about the talented pass rusher, just a bit disappointing about the performance when they needed him to make a play on a unit that has been struggling as of late.

Expect him to bounce back big against Duke.

I keep seeing Miami people saying “this shouldn’t have counted cause of a missed holding penalty on Lightfoot”



I think the ref held the flag in his pocket cause Lightfoot was the one who jumped offsides. How else could the ND lineman have blocked the guy was already running past… pic.twitter.com/Me2ahXZU3V — The Grotto 🍀 (@TGSTheGrotto) November 8, 2026

The Offensive Line

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) scrambles with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The entire offensive line deserves their own section after the performance they had.

You know it was a bad night when Samson Okunlola led the team in pressures allowed, as he's been the most reliable player on that line for the Canes.

Seuseu Alofaituli was graded at 17.3 for his pass blocking on Pro Football Focus, which ranks as the 20th-worst grade among offensive linemaen in Week 10 for pass blocking.

Matthew McCoy and Ben Congdon struggled as well with the others. Ryan Rodriguez was the only player on the line that played well enough to hold his own, but not nearly good enough and to the standard Mario Cristobal has set for his guys up front.

Mensah gets hit good as Miami can’t get in the paint on 3rd and 1



Forced to kick a FG, 3-10 Notre Dame



New wrinkle for Dawson on that play, with a QB sweep pic.twitter.com/VesbsfVuwQ — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 8, 2026

Jordan Lyle

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) warms up before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Lyle was a bit disappointing in the opportunities he had against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

He played only 12 total snaps on offense, but had a very bad drop out of the backfield that would have been a big play if he were to had catch it. Lyle had a 1-on-1 and had the abiliy to make him miss and have an explosive play for Miami's offense.

Lyle is one of the more talented players on offense, but he has not put it together yet in Miami. It seemed like he was turning the corner after the last couple of games, but this performance and limited opportunities did not help his stock moving forward.

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