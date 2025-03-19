Titans Sticking at No. 1, Cam Ward a Likely Pick According to NFL Insider
The tennessee Titans have the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, they’ll be sticking with the pick instead of trading out. Breer says there are a handful of options for the Titans to draft with the 1st overall pick, one of which is Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Breer also includes Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter, and Tracis Hunter as other possibilities.
Breer likes the likelihood of the Titans drafting a quarterback for two reasons which he outline in his weekly NFL Mailbag.
One, there’s been almost no buzz on the Tennessee Titans moving the pick. And two, the Titans’ lack of activity on the veteran quarterback market indicates they could be planning to find their starter with that pick.- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated, MMQB
Based on the consensus draft rankings and most Mock Drafts, the Titans could be looking at either Cam Ward or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
According to the Titans official depth chart, Will Levis is the only passer on the roster. Levis was drafted in the second round (No. 33 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in just 12 games in 2024 and passed for 2,091 yards (27th in the NFL), 13 TDs (26th), 12 INTs and had a QBR of 27.8 (dead last in the league).
According to an interview from the Dan Patrick Show, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Titans got “pretty comfortable” with Ward during the pre-draft process. Fowler went on to say the interviews Ward had with the Titans “have gone well.”
Two Miami players were drafted 1st overall. Vinny Testaverde was the first in 1987 and Russell Maryland was the second in 1991. Back in 2004, Miami set the record for most first-round picks with six, Alabama has since tied that record in 2021.
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday April 24, 2025.
