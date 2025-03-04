All Hurricanes

The Tennessee Titans Schedule Visit With Cam Ward

The Heisman Finalist quarterback Cam Ward has officially been scheduled to visit with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL Draft.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans are on the clock as the NFL Draft is quickly approaching. They have scheduled their visits for the top four prospects they considered their franchise saver.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Titans will hold visits for four of the top prospects in the NFL Draft. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is scheduled to visit on Friday.

Ward has been bounced around during this draft process as either the No.1 or No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Some have him dropping as far as No. 7 to the New York Jets.

Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).

