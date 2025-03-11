All Hurricanes

Hall of Fame Quarterback Highlights Why He Likes Cam Ward Over Shedeur Sanders and Jaxon Dart

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner likes Cam Ward as the top QB prospect in the draft but still has some questions about the ability of the potential No. 1 overall pick.

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Thor Griffith (50) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Former players are giving their opinions on who they believe is the best quarterback in the class and a Hall of Fame quarterback beleives that Cam Ward stands out compared to the rest.

Kurt Warner was on the "Joel Klatt Show" and talked about what he liked about the Heisman Finalist and why he believes he is ahead of everyone in this class.

Now Cam (Ward), he's got a little extra uniqueness to his ability to throw the football," Warner said. "I think that's what catapults him to the top of the class. I don't think when you watch him compared to these other guys, like Shedeur, Jaxson [Dart] or Tyler [Shough], that when you watch his decision-making and throwing on time that Cam jumps off the pages, like "Oh gosh, he's so much better in all these areas." I just think he's got a little uniqueness to the way he throws the football. Maybe a little more muscle on the ball. He has the ability to throw off platform. So, I think you put [Ward] at the top because what if that talent transfers to the next level, do we have something special beyond that?"

Warner has some concerns about the quarterbacks in this class. It comes down to how well they go through their progression and finding more than just their first read. Warner believes that Ward can learn and have the ability to process fast which makes him ahead of everyone behind him.

