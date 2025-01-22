2025 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: First-Round Predictions for Every Team
The college football season is over, and all but four NFL teams have moved onto the offseason as championship Sunday approaches.
But the 2025 NFL draft, which will take place April 24–26 in Green Bay is less than 100 days away.
College football All-Star games are underway and will occupy the next several weeks before NFL front offices and coaching staffs traverse to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine in late February.
As the predraft process heats up, here’s Sports Illustrated’s latest projections.
Note: The draft order is based on current records.
1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, WR, OT
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Titans don’t have a quality short- or long-term quarterback on their roster. Ward needs polish, but he’s a crafty, strong-armed passer who utilizes a variety of arm angles. He led college football with 39 passing touchdowns and ranked second in passing yards with 4,313 while completing 67.2% of his passes. Ward will be a polarizing figure in NFL front offices, but he has the blend of tangible and intangible traits necessary to become a franchise quarterback—and that’s a swing worth taking for Tennessee.
2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
The pick: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
The Browns have questions surrounding their long-term quarterback situation, and they’re close to needing to overhaul their running game—but Cleveland can’t pass on Carter. This season’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Carter has experience playing on the edge and in space. He’s instinctive, versatile, athletic and a game-wrecker in every facet. At 6'3", 252 pounds, Carter recorded 23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 66 pressures this season, the second-most in college football.
3. New York Giants (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, DB
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Perhaps a surprise to some, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen received another year from owner John Mara—and if 2025 proves to be their final season, they can’t go down without a fight. New York averaged only 16.1 points per game, the second fewest in the NFL, in large part due to subpar quarterback play. Known for his flash, Sanders has an element of backyard football to his game, but he’s tough, accurate and built for the spotlight.
4. New England Patriots (4–13)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Despite the promise of quarterback Drake Maye’s rookie season, the Patriots finished with the NFL’s worst passing offense, averaging 176.1 yards per game. New England needs to add pieces around Maye, and the fourth pick may be premature for an offensive lineman. McMillan has a wide catch radius in his 6'5", 212-pound frame, and his 1,319 receiving yards were the third most in the FBS this season. Providing Maye with another young piece bodes well for the Patriots’ offensive future.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)
Biggest needs: CB, OL, WR
The pick: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
Jacksonville allowed 257 passing yards per game, the worst mark in the NFL. Hunter, a special two-way talent, won the Heisman Trophy after shutting down opposing receivers and finishing top five in the country in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,258) and receiving touchdowns (15). His professional future likely will be at cornerback, but he should see a handful of offensive snaps each game—and his ability to change games on both sides of the ball should leave the Jaguars with no doubt.
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)
Biggest needs: QB, WR, DB
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The lack of depth in the quarterback class could prove costly for Las Vegas, which appears likely to miss out on both Ward and Sanders. Johnson, however, isn’t a bad consolation prize. Perhaps the best true cover corner in the draft, the 6'2", 202-pound Johnson is a smooth mover with strong instincts and standout ball skills. He recorded two pick-sixes this fall, and while the sixth selection may be a bit rich for his stock, Johnson has premier corner written all over his scouting report.
7. New York Jets (5–12)
Biggest needs: QB, DL, DB
The pick: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
New York has significant question marks at general manager, head coach and quarterback, but no matter how those spots settle, Graham is a strong piece to start the new regime’s first draft. At 6'3", 320 pounds, Graham is powerful, quick and a terrific run defender—his 92.6 run defense grade was the best among all defensive linemen and outside linebackers with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)
Biggest needs: Edge, DL, CB
The pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Panthers need to accumulate game-wreckers on defense. They finished last in the league in both run defense and points allowed this season, and they were tied for third worst with 32 sacks. Walker, an explosive chess piece who has the speed to run sideline-to-sideline and the quickness to routinely win pass-rushing reps, can elevate Carolina’s defense on multiple levels. He tallied 60 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2024.
9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, OL
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Star receiver Chris Olave played in only eight games, but no other Saints wideout caught more than 20 passes or eclipsed 400 receiving yards. New Orleans has holes on both lines, but it desperately lacks weapons apart from Olave and running back Alvin Kamara. Burden, who has a five-star pedigree, provides an explosive playmaker capable of hitting big plays each time he touches the ball.
10. Chicago Bears (5–12)
Biggest needs: OL, OT, DL
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Bears should sprint to the podium if Campbell makes it to No. 10. Chicago has clear holes along its offensive line, and Campbell, despite length-related questions about his ability to stick at tackle or kick inside to guard, is a clear projection. The 6'6", 323-pounder will be a plug-and-play starter wherever he goes, something the Bears desperately need after allowing an NFL-worst 68 sacks this season.
11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)
Biggest needs: CB, DE, OG
The pick: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
San Francisco’s defense, which is usually a strong suit, struggled in 2024, allowing the fourth-most points per game at 25.6. The 49ers’ defensive front needs new life, and while the 6'5", 265-pound Williams is far from a finished product, his combination of size, strength and athleticism creates exciting upside. Williams tallied five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss this season, and San Francisco, with a quality track record of player development, would be a good landing spot.
12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)
Biggest needs: RB, DT, OL
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Cowboys need playmakers, and running back Rico Dowdle, who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season, will be entering free agency. Jeanty led college football in rushing by 890 yards, with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, the second-most nationally. He has tremendous contact balance, is difficult to bring down and can make plays in the passing game. Regardless of who Dallas hires at head coach, Jeanty makes sense as an immediate game-changing weapon.
13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)
Biggest needs: DL, OL, DB
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Dolphins have needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but with standout safety Jevon Holland entering free agency, Starks feels like a seamless replacement. Starks is a reliable tackler on the back end, capable of covering pass catchers outside and in the slot and he’s proficient working downhill against the run. Miami’s pass defense was a strength in 2024—Starks will ensure it stays that way moving forward.
14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)
Biggest needs: TE, CB, iOL
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Colts had one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses, but they also received minimal production from their tight ends—Kylen Granson led the position group with 14 catches for 182 yards—and need to prioritize surrounding Anthony Richardson with weapons. Enter Warren, a versatile, do-it-all tight end who made 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. At 6'6", 261 pounds, Warren blends old-school build with modern traits.
15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, S
The pick: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
Despite a late-season surge, the Falcons finished with 31 sacks, second-worst in the league. Stewart moves with unique athleticism and fluidity for a 6'6", 290-pound defensive lineman, and he can move up and down the line of scrimmage. His raw numbers won’t impress—he registered only 1.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss this season—but he logged 39 total pressures and holds intriguing upside.
16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)
Biggest needs: Edge, DL, WR
The pick: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
After a slow start to the season, Arizona’s pass rush finished with 32 sacks over the final 13 weeks of the regular season, tied for the sixth-best total in the NFL. However, the Cardinals are staring down significant turnover on their defensive front in free agency. Pearce is an explosive pass rusher who finished tied for third in the FBS with 43 hurries and 12th with 55 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. His twitch and diverse pass rush arsenal should lead to early playing time on third downs at the next level.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)
Biggest needs: CB, WR, DL
The pick: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
If the Bengals can’t re-sign Tee Higgins, a receiver is a viable option in this spot, but Cincinnati lacks pressure pieces on the interior of its defensive line. Harmon can play inside and outside, and he’s consistently disruptive due to his combination of quickness, power and scheme versatility. After transferring from Michigan State, Harmon starred at Oregon, finishing tied for third in the nation with 43 quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)
Biggest needs: OG, DT, LB
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Despite starting the season as a projected top-10 pick, Banks has a real chance to slide out of the top 15. He faces similar questions as Campbell regarding arm length and his ability to stick at tackle long term, but Seattle can improve at both tackle and guard. Banks, who allowed only one sack and two quarterback hits this season, is athletic, strong and capable of filling either spot as a rookie.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7)
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, OG
The pick: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
The Buccaneers had the fourth-worst pass defense in the NFL, allowing 243.9 yards per game. Revel, a lanky corner at 6'3", 193 pounds, is physically gifted and uniquely athletic for his size. He tore his ACL in practice after just three games this season, and his medical report at the NFL Combine is important, but Revel had two interceptions before his injury and was trending toward the top 15 before his season came to an end.
20. Denver Broncos (10–7)
Biggest needs: TE, RB, LB
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Surrounding quarterback Bo Nix with weapons should be a priority for Denver this offseason. Loveland, a 6'5", 245-pounder, pairs size with speed. He can stretch teams vertically and should be a frequent target down the seam. Limited by rocky quarterback play, Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns this season—and should be an early impact player at the next level.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)
Biggest needs: WR, CB, QB
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
There’s still uncertainty about who the Steelers want under center next season, but regardless of who they choose, they need to add weapons. Egbuka is becoming a more popular pick, and for good reason. While not flashy, he’s steady and consistent, a welcomed addition to a Steelers receiver room lacking reliability. Apart from George Pickens, no other wideout caught more than 36 passes in 2024.
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6)
Biggest needs: WR, DL, TE
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
One of the biggest risers in the 2025 class, Golden is lightning in a bottle. At 6'0", 200 pounds, Golden has the size, speed and run-after-catch ability to consistently hit big plays—he had gains of 20-plus yards in 15 of the Longhorns’ 16 games this season en route to a 58-catch, 987-yard, nine-touchdown season. The Chargers’ passing game revolved around rookie receiver Ladd McConkey in 2024, and while McConkey was brilliant, Los Angeles needs to give quarterback Justin Herbert more weapons. Golden would be a good start.
23. Green Bay Packers (11–6)
Biggest needs: CB, OL, Edge
The pick: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
With Eric Stokes set to enter free agency and Jaire Alexander battling a steady stream of injuries, the Packers’ cornerback room is in line for a mini-rebuild. Amos, who transferred from Alabama to Ole Miss after the 2023 season, had a strong season with the Rebels. Amos stands 6'1", 190 pounds and has 32-inch arms, a strong body type for the position. The first-team All-SEC selection made several plays on the ball this season, notching three interceptions and 16 passes defended.
24. Minnesota Vikings (14–3)
Biggest needs: CB, DT, OL
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Minnesota allowed 242 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL, and it has a bevy of cornerbacks entering unrestricted free agency. Barron, who recorded five interceptions in 2024, blends ball skills with versatility, as he can play cornerback, nickel and safety. His ability to thrive in a variety of roles on the back end should appeal to Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who’s known for his exotic coverage disguises.
25. Houston Texans (10–7)
Biggest needs: OL, iDL, WR
The pick: Armand Membou, OG/OT, Missouri
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud took eight sacks in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Houston’s biggest issues are on the interior, but Membou can play both inside and outside—he’s athletic enough to block on the move and strong enough to finish when he gets there. Membou, who turns 21 in late March, didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 410 pass-blocking snaps this season.
26. Los Angeles Rams (10–7)
Biggest needs: OT, LB, CB
The pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Rams tackles Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom are both free agents, and Simmons has experience playing both tackle spots at a high level. He didn’t allow a sack in six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, and without medical questions, he may have been in the top-10 conversation. Simmons is consistent, fundamentally sound and is a punishing run blocker at both the first and second levels.
27. Baltimore Ravens (12–5)
Biggest needs: DL, OT, WR
The pick: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
Baltimore had the NFL’s best run defense but the second-worst pass defense, allowing 244 yards per game. The Ravens may opt to address tackle and receiver in free agency, as there’s a bevy of quality defensive linemen expected to be available for their pick—including Nolen, who’s versatile and disruptive up front. The 6'3", 305-pounder registered 25 quarterback hurries and had a 91.6 grade as a run defender, the second-best mark among defensive linemen with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
28. Detroit Lions (15–2)
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB
The pick: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
The direction Detroit takes defensively hinges on the future of coordinator Aaron Glenn, but the Lions need to address a unit that ranked third worst against the pass and finished tied for 23rd in sacks with 37. Scourton, at 6'4", 285 pounds, has a strong build for an edge defender, and he’s enjoyed success in both the Big Ten and SEC—he had 10 sacks in 2023 at Purdue and tallied 14 tackles for loss this season at Texas A&M.
29. Washington Commanders (12–5)
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, OT
The pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The Commanders allowed 50 sacks in the regular season, tied for the seventh most in the league. Washington’s organizational focus moving forward should center around maximizing the special talent of quarterback Jayden Daniels, be it giving him better protection or adding more playmakers. Conerly, a 6'4", 315-pound left tackle, enters the NFL after a phenomenal season in which he allowed only one sack, one quarterback hit and five pressures.
30. Buffalo Bills (13–4)
Biggest needs: DL, WR, EDGE
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The Bills’ defense wasn’t as stout this year as it’s been in years past. Buffalo was slightly better than average against the run, but firmly in the middle of the pack in pass defense. Grant, a 6'3", 339-pound space eater, is athletic for his size and can make plays in pursuit—he’s expected to impress at the NFL Combine. Teams will be betting on Grant’s upside, as he totaled three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in 2024, but he left Michigan with his arrow firmly pointing upward.
31. Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
Biggest needs: Edge, LB, WR
The pick: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
The nation’s sack leader with 17, Green is physical, explosive and a high-level pressure player. At 6'4", 248 pounds, he wins in a variety of ways, be it darting across the face of tackles or turning speed into power. He finished tied for ninth in college football with 59 pressures and would add another threat to Philadelphia’s pass rush. Green is also potent against the run, ranking second in the FBS with 32 stops.
32. Kansas City Chiefs (15–2)
Biggest needs: CB, OT, RB
The pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
He probably won’t be placed above Iowa’s zone-running standout Kaleb Johnson in most ballcarrier rankings, but Hampton is a tremendous downhill power-gap runner, which fits the direction Kansas City’s offense turned this season. The 6'2", 220-pound Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards, the third-most in college football, while scoring 15 touchdowns this season.