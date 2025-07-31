All Hurricanes

Where Does Shannon Dawson Rank Amongst Other Top College Offensive Coordinators?

Justice Sandle

Sep 14, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson looks on from the sideline against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Last season's offense for the Miami Hurricanes could have been a one-off because of Cam Ward, but it was a well-oiled machine that can easily plug in a new talent.

Thanks to offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, new quarterback Carson Beck can easily step into the role and maximize what is available to him. Because of the system, Dawson has been named one of the top OC in the country by On3's Andy Staples.

1. Will Stein, Oregon

2. Mike Denbrock, Notre Dame

3. Shannon Dawson, Miami

4. Mike Shanahan, Indiana

5. Garrett Riley, Clemson

6. Andy Kotelnicki, Penn State

7. Marcus Arroyo, Arizona State

8. Buster Faulkner, Georiga Tech

9. Jake Spavital, Baylor

10. Drew Cronic, Army

Dawson is entering his third season as the OC for the Miami Hurricanes and has become a reliable coach for the Canes. This doesn't change the style of offense he likes to run, but because of how good he is, it is not so caught up in his system that things can't change. This season, a few new wrinkles could be explored because of how different his new quarterback is compared to what he had last season.

Dawson on proven that he is one of the top offensive minds in the country, and if he continues on this track, he will be one of the many coaches being looked at for a new head coaching position in the future.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

