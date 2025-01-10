With Carson Beck, Miami Becomes National Championship Contenders Once Again
The Miami Hurricanes have re-entered the National Championship Contender watch list for the 2025 season with the latest commitment of former Georiga quarterback Carson Beck.
The Hurricanes at times this season looked like contenders thanks to the the amazing offense that was on display with Cam Ward at the helm. The only thing holding this team back from competing for an ACC Championship and a National Championship is the quilty of defense.
That is the single area in which head coach Mario Cristobal has dedicated most of his time in the transfer portal in fixing a defense and firing the defensive coordinator that cost him and the program a trip to the ACC Championship game. Now with the addition of Beck, the likelihood that more players will be interested in Miami because of a consistent quarterback.
The star quarterback in his two years at UGA has thrown for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards. He threw three interceptions in three different games.
Beck provides stability for the Hurricanes at a position that they had no faith in going into the offseason after the performance from Emory Williams in the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. This not only gives time for standout incoming freshman Luke Nickel to learn under a quality quarterback but also gives him the chance to lead the Hurricanes to the promised land where he next had the chance to with Georgia.
What is also an interesting tidbit is the remainder of the College Football Playoff. Now all eyes will turn toward the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have a player who was heavily recruited to Miami before officially committing to OSU. If Ohio State wins the national championship, a superstar weapon could return home to South Beach and change the lives of everyone wearing the Orange and Green.