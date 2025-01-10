LSU Transfer Explains his Decision on Committing to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes will be losing four wide receivers after this season — three planning to take their talents to the NFL by declaring for the NFL Draft, and another deciding to transfer away — but that did not stop the coaching staff for the Hurricanes from making a few calls that they made last season.
2025 Miami Hurricanes Football Offseason Tracker
LSU transfer wide receiver CJ Daniels was in talks with the Hurricanes last season but ultimately decided that LSU and the SEC were the best options for the talented wide receiver.
Daniels dealt with an injury throughout 2024 but was a real contributor when he was in the lineup. He caught 42 passes for 480 yards but never found the end zone.
Before he ventured to LSU, Daniels was one of the most efficient receivers in the country. In 2023 at Liberty, he caught 55 passes for 1,067 yards, an average of 19.4 yards per catch. He also caught 10 touchdowns.
He spoke alongside SMU wide receiver Kobe Wilson on the Babs Basement Podcast about his LSU experience and talked about how he should have been more open-minded when taking multiple visits. Superstar quarterback Cam Ward even tried to convince him to reconsider but he stayed loyal to the program that first gave him a chance.
"Really the coaching staff," Daniels said. "When I went through this process, you know last year I was deciding between LSU and Miami. I committed to LSU last year, and two days later they got Cam Ward and he called me and said 'Bro just come take a visit' but I was already locked in."
Once he entered the portal again, Miami were one of the first team to get in contact with him.
"When I got into the portal this year, the coaches didn't skip a beat. They were like 'We still want to coach you, we are here again and just come take a visit'. I don't regret going [to LSU]. I wish I would have been more open to other options. I don't regret making that decision. Being at LSU, the environment and just playing at the SEC level was a great experience," Daniels said.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was also trying to get him to be a Buffalo before he decided to commit to the Hurricanes. A choice that he is happy with.