2026 Five Star Schedules His Visit With the Miami Hurricanes

The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, sets his dates for his official visits.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes know a thing or two about getting the best offensive lineman in the country.

The Hurricanes recruiting trails never stop as a highly coveted 2026 five-star player has announced his visit with the Canes being the first on his trip.

Highly touted five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he’s set official visits to(May 30-June 1),(June 6-8),(June 13-15), and(June 20-22).

The 6-foot-3.5, 285-pounder is the No. 11 overall prospect and top-ranked interior lineman in the 2026 cycle, according to On3, and is the No. 1 player in Louisana.

This past cycle Miami was able to flip the No. 1 cornerback from Louisiana Jaboree Antoine from LSU to the Hurricanes. LSU is a heavy favorite to land top talent and keep him in his home state, however, Miami will be in the wings waiting to get a stab at him.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

