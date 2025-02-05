2026 Five Star Schedules His Visit With the Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes know a thing or two about getting the best offensive lineman in the country.
The Hurricanes recruiting trails never stop as a highly coveted 2026 five-star player has announced his visit with the Canes being the first on his trip.
Highly touted five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he’s set official visits to(May 30-June 1),(June 6-8),(June 13-15), and(June 20-22).
The 6-foot-3.5, 285-pounder is the No. 11 overall prospect and top-ranked interior lineman in the 2026 cycle, according to On3, and is the No. 1 player in Louisana.
This past cycle Miami was able to flip the No. 1 cornerback from Louisiana Jaboree Antoine from LSU to the Hurricanes. LSU is a heavy favorite to land top talent and keep him in his home state, however, Miami will be in the wings waiting to get a stab at him.
