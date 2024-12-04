No. 1 Louisiana Cornerback Jaboree Antoine Signs to the Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes football program is out to prove a point with this recruiting class of 2025 as the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana, Jaboree Antoine flips his commitment from LSU to the Miami Hurricanes and signs with the Hurricanes who need great players in the secondary.
READ MORE: Miami Football Recruiting Tracker
Antoine has a lot of upside when it comes to boosting the secondary room for the Hurricanes. He is coming off an injury in his junior season where he played the first four games of the season then went down with an injured collarbone that left him out until the Division 1 playoffs in Louisiana.
In the games that he did play, he was a lockdown defender in man coverage and was a blanket defender on anyone who tried to get past him. The 6-1, 170-pound Westgate, LA native has the length and speed to be one of the top prospects in the country.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according too247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
Stay locked into Miami on SI for all things Hurricanes, and check out the Miami Football recruiting to keep up with the 2025 class and more.
Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI: