Early 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings for the Miami Hurricanes
If you know nothing about Mario Cristobal, one thing to always keep in mind is that he is one of the best recruiters in the country.
The Miami Hurricanes come in in the early 2026 recruiting rankings at No. 14 in the latest On3 Industry Recruiting Rankings.
The Hurricanes still have a lot of work to do. Three classes in a row with the Hurricanes finishing the the top 10 and once in the top five. There is a lot to love about the program and now with Cam Ward likely being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and many Hurricanes preparing to be drafted, it will only increase the likelihood of other top recruits considering Miami.
They already now the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class and player in Mississippi scheduled to take a visit as the Hurricanes are now competing with SEC and Big 10 teams for some of the best talent in the country.
Mario Cristobal already has a few players from the 2026 class committed and more likely to come.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 and 2026 classes and more.
