Five-Star Casey Barner Talks Miami's Push to Land Him

Five-star Casey Barner has become one of the most sought-after players in the 2028 class. The safety from McEachern High School in Georgia holds offers from all around the country.

He recently narrowed his list to 15 schools, with Miami among them. He recently spoke with Miami on SI about the Hurricanes.

He recently visited Miami at a camp, and he loved the experience.

“It was great; the camp I went to was fun," Barner said. "I was competing with a great group of guys from Florida. I want to shout out T-Jeff (Terry Jefferson) and coach (Will) Harris; they are doing a great job at recruiting me at Miami.”

During his time on the campus, Barner has fallen in love with Coral Gables.

“I love the campus; it was so amazing with all of the plants around there," Barner continued. "I have never seen anything like it. They had animals flying all around; it was really exciting.”

He also mentioned that he plans to visit Miami in the fall, but has nothing official as of now. However, he did say that he wanted to go to a game against a “big-time rival,” hinting that he could be there for the Florida State game.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) scores a touchdown against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last year’s recruiting cycle, Miami took two safeties from the Peach State in Cortez Redding and Jonathan Wyman. Barner talks to them, and coming from a similar area to the five-star safety, he is keeping an eye on them.

“I’m trying to see what they do there and see what Miami does with them.”

Barner talks to Miami “every other day” between coach Harris and coach Jefferson, and the two of them are helping the Hurricanes a lot in his recruitment.

Still, his recruitment is open. Multiple schools could be in play as he narrows down his recruitment. Also, in the modern era of recruiting, with a player as hyped as Barner, there is a chance that he opts to reclass up to the class of 2027, so a decision on where he is going could come sooner rather than later.

More Recruiting News

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of reclassing, five-star A'mir Sears recently did just that as the two-way star in Miami’s backyard recently announced via Rivals that he is reclassing up into the class of 2027. He was ranked as the second overall recruit in Rivals’ 2028 rankings. He has not released a top schools list, but Miami has been high on him for a while. He is set to commit on Friday.

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