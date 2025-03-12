Four-Star Edge Asharri Charles Has Miami Official Visit Scheduled
The Miami Hurricanes continue to have visits throughout the pring as they try to return as the top recruiting class in the ACC for the fourth straight year in a row. A few teams have a head start but like some say it is a marathon not a sprint.
That starts with the visit of four-star edge Asharri Charles who has six offical visits linedup per Chad Simmons of On3.
The Vince, Fla. native starts with LSU on March 14, Miami on the 22, Ohio State on the 29, Texas A&M on April 5, Colorado on April 12, and finishes at Penn State on April 26.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have five commits now and jump to the No. 13 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They move up to No. 12 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
