Four-Star Offensive Tackle Johnnie Jones Has Miami in Serious Consideration
The Miami Hurricanes are working hard to make sure that one of the best offensive tackles comes to Coral Gables.
The Miami Hurricanes offered four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones some while ago and the Hurricanes are in serious contention of landing the top tackle according to Chad Simmons of On3.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have five commits but have dropped to the No. 23 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They also drop one spot to No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
