Four-Star Running Back Favour Akih List Miami in His Final Three

The Miami Hurricanes have moving in on another top running back prospect out of Ohio as the No. 2 back in the state Favour Akih list Miami in his final three schools.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2024; Sunbury, Ohio, USA; Delaware Hayes Favour Akih (2) runs the ball against Big Walnut in the second half at Big Walnut High School.
Sep 13, 2024; Sunbury, Ohio, USA; Delaware Hayes Favour Akih (2) runs the ball against Big Walnut in the second half at Big Walnut High School. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are still on the hunt for the best prosecpts in Big 10 country as they have a four-star running back listing the Canes in his final three.

Per On3s Hayes Fawcett, Delaware, OH native Favour Akih is down to Ohio State, Miami, and USC.

His does not have a crystal ball for where he wants to go, but indications show that the Hurricanes might have a new running back joining their ranks sometime soon.

The Hurricanes already have five commits but have dropped to the No. 23 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They also drop one spot to No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-chip recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

