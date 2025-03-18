Four-Star Running Back Favour Akih List Miami in His Final Three

NEWS: Four-Star RB Favour Akih is down to Ohio State, Miami, & USC, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 190 RB from Delaware, OH is ranked as the #2 RB in Ohio (per On3)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/zAV6jHpST8 pic.twitter.com/0ceHfFByF2