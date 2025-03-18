Four-Star Running Back Favour Akih List Miami in His Final Three
The Miami Hurricanes are still on the hunt for the best prosecpts in Big 10 country as they have a four-star running back listing the Canes in his final three.
Per On3s Hayes Fawcett, Delaware, OH native Favour Akih is down to Ohio State, Miami, and USC.
His does not have a crystal ball for where he wants to go, but indications show that the Hurricanes might have a new running back joining their ranks sometime soon.
The Hurricanes already have five commits but have dropped to the No. 23 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They also drop one spot to No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-chip recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
