Four-Star Running Back Jae Lamar List Miami in his Top 10 Schools
Another top high school prospect has listed the Miami Hurricanes as a top school he is considering.
According to On3's Chad Simmons, four-star running back Jae Lamar is down to ten schools, and the Hurricanes are listed.
Alongside the U, Lamar has listed Auburn, Florida State, Clemson, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama.
He already has a crystal ball prediction to land with the Bulldogs but things can change as the Hurricanes are ramping up their recruiting efforts after a slow start to the season.
They already have five commits but have dropped to the No. 23 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They also drop one spot to No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
Justice Sandle