Four-Star Wide Receiver Keeyun Chapman List Miami in his top Seven

The Miami Hurricanes are listed as one of the top schools for another four-star receiver as Keeyun Chapman narrows his list down to seven.

Justice Sandle

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; A trio of Cherokee County defenders bring down Jackson's Keeyun Chapman (6) at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game.
Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; A trio of Cherokee County defenders bring down Jackson's Keeyun Chapman (6) at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Miami remains listed as a top player and the top school in the class. Per On3's Chad Simmons, four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman is down to seven schools and Miami is named in the grouping.

He also list, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State, Arkansas, UF, and USC in his top seven.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have five commits now and jump to the No. 13 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They move up to No. 12 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

