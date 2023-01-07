Miami-Bound Samson Okunlola Ready to 'Be Dominant' at The U

SAN ANTONIO -- Just about a week before the Early Signing Period opened up for the class of 2023 in December, Miami landed arguably its top overall recruit in offensive lineman Samson Okunlola.

The victory, over Alabama, Florida, Michigan State and many others, was viewed as one of the most critical for Mario Cristobal's first full recruiting class. It also solidified arguably the top offensive line haul nationally, when pairing Okunlola with other future Hurricane trenchmen like Francis Mauigoa.

After that point, the Massachusetts native would sign with The U and head to Texas to participate in the All-American Bowl. Set for a national Saturday broadcast on NBC, Okunlola has held his own against the nation's best.

"This week has been great, just high level comp," he told Fan Nation's Max Torres Friday. "I'm getting adjusted to the speed. I've adjusted well and I'm ready for the game."

Unable to single-out one standout pass rusher who gave him trouble, Okulnola instead is using the week as a springboard for his January 15 enrollment in Coral Gables, where he will work for Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. Each played a key part in his decision to become a Hurricane.

"I chose the Canes because I felt the love from them," he said. "I felt like I could be early-developed from the head coach and the O-line coach themselves. Being in a great position where I could put myself in the best place.

"My relationship is great with them. I've talked a lot of football with them, talked a lot of life with them. Really got to connect with them on a level different from football."

With a slow start to the on-field tenure of Cristobal in 2022, Miami could be reliant on new faces to work to turn around the direction of the program next fall. The "Pancake Honcho" envisions playing his part early on.

"I feel very confident," Okunlola said of the class of 2023 recruits on board. "We've got a lot of pieces right now, we've just got to work hard together and develop so we could be great.

"I make sure I'm technically-sound, everything has to be technically perfect. I'm a player who is going to bring it every day, one who is going to be dominant. A player who is going to show out every day in practice, stay consistent and work hard. I just love grinding."

Adjusting to college speed, pass game fluidity and efficiency in the run game are among the facets of college life Okunlola is particular excited for improving upon as his final prep game comes and goes.

Okunlola was ranked as a top 10 overall recruit and the nation's top offensive tackle in the Preseason SI99.

