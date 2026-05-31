Miami's Big Recruiting Weekend Brings Another Blue-Chip Commitment from LB Noah Glover

The first commit of the day was a positive sign for the Miami Hurricanes, but for a third time this season, they got two commits on the same day.

First, it was defensive lineman DeMarco Jenkins, and now the addition of a top ten linebacker in the class, Noah Glover, has committed to Miami.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Noah Glover has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 210 LB chose the Hurricanes over Georgia, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame



“Canes Nation we here!”https://t.co/YOK0jpYK9D pic.twitter.com/IP5wr3fdj5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. linebacker loved the Hurricanes over Notre Dame Georiga and Texas A&M. It started before he was down in Coral Gables, and the other opportunities it could bring.

"Before going on (the official visit), I thought, 'Man, I really like Miami and everything about it,' " Glover said to 247sports. "But then being able to talk to the players and learning more about the education, and how it's a smaller class size, I feel that is an opportunity to help me learn better. The majors, and the football program, with coach Hetherman and coach Cristobal, everything about that is everything I want and need."

Hetherman was one of the biggest influences with this decision.

“Coach Hetherman is a great ball guy,” Glover said. "We talked ball for a bit, watched some film, just like, really understanding him, I really like him as a coach.”

It also comes with a history of playing linebacker at the U. A history that Glover wants to add to.

"All the great players that came out of there, it means a lot," he said. "and on and on. It means a lot to me to be able to put on my jersey and go play not only for myself but for a bigger picture and for the people around."

This is the 17 commit for the Hurricanes 2027 class that ranks top five nationally. Glover is the second linebacker in the class to commitment following behind AJ Randle

Current Committed for Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26

Ty Keys, RB, Committed 5/1/26

Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Committed, 5/8/26

Donte Wright, CB, Committed 5/9/26

Jayvon Dawson, DL, 5/17/26

Jatori Williams, OL, 5/21/26

AJ Randle, LB, 5/21/26

DeMarco Jenkins, DL, 5/31/26

Noah Glover, LB, 5/31/26

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: