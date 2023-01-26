What should the Miami Hurricanes do with 2024 quarterback recruiting?

Having looked at the Miami Hurricanes quarterback depth chart, note that Tyler Van Dyke will have become a redshirt junior this fall, Jacurri Brown a sophomore, and there’s one incoming freshman as well.

The Hurricanes originally had two quarterbacks lined up within the class of 2023. Signal caller Emory Williams did in fact sign with the Hurricanes. The other quarterback was a totally different story (and still ongoing).

While the saga of Jaden Rashada went from decommitting from Miami, committing and signing with Florida, to backing out of his national letter of intent over alleged NIL disagreements and still looking for a college home, there’s also one other former Miami quarterback to note.

Jake Garcia left Miami and transferred to Missouri. So, in sum, Miami has gone down to a total of three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2023 college football season, including Brown having been through limited college quarterbacking experience and Williams having just enrolled.

2023 should work out fine, assuming Van Dyke does not get hurt like he did this past fall. Even if that’s the case, it’s the long-term quarterback situation that’s the bigger concern.

What if Van Dyke left after the upcoming season and entered the 2024 NFL Draft?

Miami would be down to only two quarterbacks, prior to any signal caller being added to the 2024 recruiting class. That’s why the following question was asked of Miami fans:

Sure, the Canes could take a Transfer Portal signal caller instead of two quarterbacks being signed from the high school ranks. That would have been another option. Projecting which quarterbacks will have decided to transfer after the 2023 season would be impossible to know right now, however.

Would there even be a good and realistic option for Miami? Hard to say.

By recruiting a 2024 quarterback, or two of them, Miaim holds a better chance to make an informed decision by way of learning about various players througout the recruiting process.

The Transfer Portal has provided a much shorter time for college coaches to get to know players before pulling the trigger as well. That's tough, especially with the most important position on the gridiron.

If the Canes stay away from the Transfer Portal, they could sign a dual threat quarterback like JC Evans, the player that just transferred to Miami (Fla.) Central. The Canes might also prefer a pro-style quarterback like players similar to Miami's past like Bernie Kosar or Gino Torretta as examples.

Speaking of offensive scheme, Miami needs to pick a direction for the style of quarterback it intends to utilize moving forward. Whatever style of signal caller might be, at least considering signing two quarterbacks made sense after looking at the Miami depth chart. To that point, Miami's actions along the recruitnig trail have been interesting.

Thus far with 2024 quarterback recruiting, Miami has been very active with offers to players across the country. Look for some prospect film breakdowns coming up soon.

Overall, All Hurricanes will be following Miami’s quarterback recruiting closely this year, as recruiting the position will be critical to the future success of the Canes.

