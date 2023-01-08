Miami Signees Shine at All-American Bowl

Three Miami 2023 signees played well during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, showing why head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff wanted to sign each prospect.

Here’s a breakdown of what each of the three players did to help Team East win in convincing fashion, 55-17, over Team West.

Mark Fletcher - Running Back - Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage

Despite being considered a “big back” by recruiting analysts, Mark Fletcher showed his do-it-all skills with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he ran by the linebacker, caught the football over his shoulder, and took it to the house.

Running the ball, Fletcher showed flashes as well. He’s a conventional power back; that’s still the case based on the few carries he received. What’s more important to note stemmed from how he can move laterally, and do so with good vision to maximize runs against quality competition. That was fantastic to see.

Fletcher proved he has a chance to compete early in his Miami career.

Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph - Wide Receiver - Miami (Fla.) Edison

For anyone that’s seen Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph play, speed would have likely been the first words uttered out that individual’s mouth. Joseph’s explosiveness showed up in San Antonio with gadget plays, too.

An end-a-round and reverse for a score were part of his arsenal. Whatever it may be for the Miami offense to get Joseph loose, it will have a unique player to help create mismatches with Joseph’s speed.

He showed his athleticism well overall, honestly. The Hurricanes have signed a true slot receiver with the unique skills to score a touchdown from numerous different play designs.

Samson Okunlola - Offensive Tackle - Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy

As good a performance as any offensive lineman that played in the All-American Bowl, Samson Okunlola started at left tackle for the East squad and helped to protect game MVP and quarterback Dante Moore (signed with UCLA) quite well.

When he pass protected, his quick first step allowed him to gain good depth to stay in front of twitchy edge rushers. Like any prep offensive tackle, there’s more technique to be had in pass protection because it’s such a difficult task. Still, the All-American Bowl showed that he’s well on his way to being a top-notch pass protector for The U.

As a run blocker operating a zone scheme, it was evident that his athleticism and natural arm length aided him to gain outside leverage even when a defensive end lined up outside of him prior to the snap of the football.

During that zone play, Okunlola would quickly make contact, shift his position to the outside of the defender, and pin the edge defender so a running back could gain a path to the exterior of the field. This young man showed one other key facet to his game.

Showing his technique, Okunlola was able to start by blocking a defensive lineman, then move up to the linebackers and seal off a talented player there as well. This was a great indicator of not only physical talent, but Okunlola’s overall offensive line knowledge.

