Miami Lands First 2027 Commitment in Four-Star Cornerback Kenton Dopson
The Miami Hurricanes are always on the recruiting trail as they land the first 2027 commitment of this cycle.
New defensive back coach Will Harris was always going to be a massive get for the Hurricanes and it has already started to work out in the Cane's favor. Four-star cornerback Kenton Dopson has committed to the Hurricanes over Florida State, Syracuse, and Georiga.
The question now is will he reclassify to the 2026 class like the continual trend that has started to happen over the past few seasons? the 6-foot-1 185 lbs Miami native is one of the quickest riser in the recruiting game and is a great pick-up for the Hurricanes.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have five commits but have dropped to the No. 23 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They also drop one spot to No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
