Miami Lands First 2027 Commitment in Four-Star Cornerback Kenton Dopson

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Kenton Dopson has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 185 CB from Miami, FL chose the Hurricanes over Florida State, Syracuse, & Georgia



“This Is A Dream Come True, I’m Home. Go Canes🙌🏾”https://t.co/GsNISigwft pic.twitter.com/dXdlEGH1UF