Miami Listed as one of the top 10 Teams with the Most 2026 Blue-Chip Recruits

The Miami Hurricanes staff continue to show why they are some of the best recruiters in the country as they are listed in the top ten of teams with the most 2026 Blue-Chip Recruits so far in this cycle.

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The 2026 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up and the Miami Hurricanes are one of the major players once again.

According to On3 rankings, the Hurricanes are one of 10 teams with at least five or more blue-chip recruits and they expect to add more.

USC tops the list with nine official commits, while Texas A&M (8), Oregon (7), and Clemson (6) round out the top four. LSU, Auburn, Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami, and Florida State all sit with five.

Coach Mario Cristobal and the staff still have more work to do. UM has finished with the best ACC class in the past three seasons and is quickly losing ground to Clemson and Florida State to start the early commitment season.

The Hurricanes already have five commits but have dropped to the No. 23 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They also drop one spot to No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-chip recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)

