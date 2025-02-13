Miami Listed in Top 11 of the No. 2 Recruit in the 2026 Class Immanuel Iheanacho
Year after year, the Miami Hurricanes make moves to get the top offensive linemen in the country and they have another in their sights.
Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has listed his top 11 schools as he prepares for official visits in the upcoming weeks.
The 6 foot 7 inch talent from Baltimore, MD has Miami, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, and Georiga as his final 11.
The question is will he stay home? Miami is the only ACC school that has a fighting chance against the top of the sport in the SEC and Big 10. Miami has been gaining ground in those departments finishing in the top 10 the past two recruiting cycles and being the top ACC class each year that Mario Cristobal has been back.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 and 2026 classes and more.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.