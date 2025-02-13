All Hurricanes

Miami Listed in Top 11 of the No. 2 Recruit in the 2026 Class Immanuel Iheanacho

The No. 2 recruit in the 2026 class is down to his top 11 and the Miami Hurricanes continue to pursue another top offensive tackle.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Year after year, the Miami Hurricanes make moves to get the top offensive linemen in the country and they have another in their sights.

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has listed his top 11 schools as he prepares for official visits in the upcoming weeks.

The 6 foot 7 inch talent from Baltimore, MD has Miami, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, and Georiga as his final 11.

The question is will he stay home? Miami is the only ACC school that has a fighting chance against the top of the sport in the SEC and Big 10. Miami has been gaining ground in those departments finishing in the top 10 the past two recruiting cycles and being the top ACC class each year that Mario Cristobal has been back.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 and 2026 classes and more.

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting