Miami Women's Basketball In Final Five of Top 2026 Texas Recruit

The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team is not the only program in Coral Gables lacking in the recruiting department.

Justice Sandle

Jan 12, 2011; Toledo, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Tricia Cullop in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Savage Arena. Toledo defeated Northern Illinois 42-31. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2011; Toledo, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Tricia Cullop in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Savage Arena. Toledo defeated Northern Illinois 42-31. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are a recruiting powerhouse of a university, as Tricia Cullop joins the competition alongside the other coaches who wear the orange and green.

Miami women's basketball team have reach the final five of the top Texas prospect Bella Flemings.

247Sports director of scouting Brandon Clay notes that she is a good 3-point shooter with a great defensive identity.

We might have gotten a glimpse of what Flemings will be at the next level during Overtime Select Championship Weekend. Flemings’ ability to make shots and keep Kate Harpring from scoring 30 points in the title game caught the attention of everyone in the media row. Flemings prevented Harpring from getting easy baskets down the stretch of the game, which is much easier said than done. On the offensive end, Flemings showed range beyond the 3-point line and a willingness to rebound as well. Her brother, Kingston, is a highly regarded prospect in his own right.

This will be a new look for the Hurricanes women's team, without the Cavinder Twins catching most of the headlines. The team had plenty of chances of being good last season, but struggled to close games. This season, with a new roster, Cullop will be one of the best coaches in the league.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

