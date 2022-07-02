Jaden Rashada and Emory Williams: ‘Miami is the Place to Be'

To all the Miami Hurricanes fans out there, recruiting is trending in the right direction. With the Friday commitment of four-star ATH Robert Stafford, Miami has positioned its haul among the Top 25 classes in the country.

It took a little while to build momentum, but now the Hurricanes are rolling on the recruiting trail.

However, this isn’t the only uplifting news in the Canes community, as both 2023 quarterback commits Jaden Rashada and Emory Williams put their talent on display at the Elite 11 in Los Angeles, CA. Being the only school to have two quarterbacks participating in the Elite 11, the media was able to talk with the two commits and ask them about the Miami program and how recruiting is trending. Here's what Williams had to say:

Next up, Rashada provided his message to Miami fans about what's next for The U:

In their messages to Miami, both players emphasized their high regard for the direction Miami’s program is heading under coach Mario Cristobal. Both players also acknowledged their fellow Miami commits alongside them, and alluded to the class adding more national talent to the board.

Rashada has been active on Twitter trying to recruit fellow recruits, as some of Miami’s top recruits will be announcing their decisions in the coming days. If these last two weeks have been an indication of anything coming out of Coral Gables, the first class under Coach Cristobal has the upside to finish inside the top five nationally.

