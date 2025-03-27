Top-Three 2026 Running Back Derrek Cooper Impressed with Miami After Visit
The Miami Hurricanes are building a team for the future, and the recruiting of Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes staff continue to impress some of the best around the country.
That starts with impressing a top-five running back in the class in five-star Derrek Cooper. He took his visit to Miami and was impressed with what they had to offer. He also took a visit to Florida State and saw what they had to offer as well.
For the Hurricanes, it is simple. They have plenty of young talent surrounding Cooper who are also committed to the Canes. Some extra recruiting will go a long way, but the star running back is beginning to settle on the teams that pique his interest the most compared to the others.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
